CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS senior Molly Molchanoff scored in overtime to lift the Northstars to a 12-11 win over Liverpool in the Section III Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Francesca Tortora led the Northstars attack with five goals in the win. Liverpool’s Margaret Tifft scored a game-high six goals in the loss for the Warriors.

C-NS advances to face West Genesee on Thursday in the Section III Class A semifinals.