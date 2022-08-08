SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports.

In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership.

Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance nutrition sports drink.

The company has been endorsed by nine-year NFL running back Latavius Murray and Stanley Cup Champion Nico Sturm.

To learn more Enduraphin, click on the link below:

