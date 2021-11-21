C-NS rallies past Corning in Class AA Quarterfinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a defensive battle, the C-NS Northstars rallied for a 20-16 win over Corning in the NYSPHSAA Class AA quarterfinals.

Anthony Testa scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter, lifting the Northstars to the win over the Hawks.

C-NS quarterback Jaxon Razmovski tossed for 184 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Northstars improve to 9-2 on the season. C-NS advances to the Class AA State Semifinals for the 4th straight season, to face the winner of McQuaid Jesuit (Section V) or Bennett (Section VI) next Saturday at Bragman Stadium at 6 p.m.



**Note** The McQuaid Jesuit vs. Bennett game has been postponed until Tuesday due to a Covid problem within the McQuaid program.