C-NS rallies past Corning in Class AA Quarterfinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a defensive battle, the C-NS Northstars rallied for a 20-16 win over Corning in the NYSPHSAA Class AA quarterfinals.

Anthony Testa scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter, lifting the Northstars to the win over the Hawks.

C-NS quarterback Jaxon Razmovski tossed for 184 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Northstars improve to 9-2 on the season. C-NS advances to the Class AA State Semifinals for the 4th straight season, to face the winner of McQuaid Jesuit (Section V) or Bennett (Section VI) next Saturday at Bragman Stadium at 6 p.m.

**Note** The McQuaid Jesuit vs. Bennett game has been postponed until Tuesday due to a Covid problem within the McQuaid program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area