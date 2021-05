LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since dropping two games to Liverpool to start the season, C-NS has been on a tear. Wednesday afternoon the Northstars won their 8th straight game, defeating the Warriors 13-5.

Michael Rockwell and Ty King each drove in three runs for C-NS in the win over Liverpool.

Over the last eight games, C-NS has outscored its opponents 108 to 14.