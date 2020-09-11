C-NS standout Mike Washington to forgo senior football season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With the changes to the high school football season, C-NS senior Mike Washington has decided to forgo his senior year with the Northstars. Instead, Washington will graduate early, and enroll at Buffalo this Spring to play football for the Bulls.

The Northstars standout told NewsChannel 9 that the decision was very difficult, but he’s decided to take his talents now to the college game.

As a junior last year at C-NS, Washington ran for over 1,400 yards and had 15 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-State selection.

Washington committed to Buffalo over about a dozen other Division I programs.