C-NS star Breanna Stewart announces birth of daughter

United States’s Breanna Stewart (10) drives to the basket against Australia during a women’s basketball quarterfinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — North Syracuse-native, and basketball icon, Breanna Stewart has announced the birth of her daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay Monday.

Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay



August 9, 2021



📸: Anna Burns for TOGETHXR pic.twitter.com/nth63w11yy — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) August 16, 2021

Stewart, who recently married fellow basketball player Martha Xargay, tweeted out the news Ruby was born on August 9, 2021.

“People are definitely going to be shocked,” Stewart said in a video posted to Twitter. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret.

Stewart hopes her, and her wife’s story shows that there is no perfect way to find love or start a family. The Cicero-North Syracuse grad recently won her second Olympic gold medal on August 8th, the day before Ruby was born. Stewart flew back from Tokyo and immediately went to the hospital for the birth.

The couple used a surrogate during pregnancy, but back in June of 2019, not long after Breanna injured her Achilles, she started the process of freezing her eggs.

The nearly 13-minute documentary on the process was tweeted out by Stewart and can be viewed below: