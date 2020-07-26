C-NS star running back Mike Washington commits to Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Last Fall, C-NS running back Mike Washington helped to lead the Northstars to their third straight Section III Class AA football championship. On Saturday, Washington announced on social media that he will continue his football career at Buffalo next season.

As a junior last year, Washington ran for over 1,400 yards and 17 total touchdowns. He was a third team All-State selection.

Washington picked UB over about a dozen other Division I schools, including the likes of UConn, Army and Colorado State.