CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team improves to 5-1 after taking down Fayetteville-Manlius Saturday afternoon 13-10.

Ian Leahey and Mason Ciciarelli combined for ten goals for the Northstars. Peter Carter had ten saves on the day.

C-NS will hit the road to face Liverpool on Tuesday.