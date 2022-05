CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS Northstars closed out the regular season with a 7-3 win over F-M on Thursday night.

The Northstars pounded out 11 hits, scoring six runs in the first inning.

Nick Klamm, Michael Rockwell and Bryce Zicaro all had two hits for C-NS. Zicaro got the win on the mound, striking out six in six innings of work.

C-NS has won 11 straight games, improving to 17-2 this season. F-M drops to 5-12 overall.