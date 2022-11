SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cicero–North Syracuse football team beat Christian Brothers Academy 34-20. The Northstars captured their fifth straight Section III Class AA title.

C-NS broke open a tight game in the second half outscoring CBA 21-7. Laquan Lemon ran for three touchdowns.

C-NS will host Section IV champion Corning in the Class AA regional final at Bragman Stadium this Saturday at 6 p.m.