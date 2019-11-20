Carmelo Anthony makes his NBA return with the Portland Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WSYR-TV) –
After over a year away, former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony made his return to the NBA on Tuesday night for Portland.
Anthony got the start, scoring ten points in a 115-104 loss to New Orleans.
It was Melo’s first game in 376 days.
Anthony finished 4-of-14 from the floor, including 2-3 from three-point range. Carmelo also added four rebounds and a block.
Portland has lost four out of their last five. Anthony and the Trail Blazers return to action on Thursday at Milwaukee.
