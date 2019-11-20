Carmelo Anthony makes his NBA return with the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WSYR-TV) –

After over a year away, former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony made his return to the NBA on Tuesday night for Portland.

Anthony got the start, scoring ten points in a 115-104 loss to New Orleans.

It was Melo’s first game in 376 days.

Anthony finished 4-of-14 from the floor, including 2-3 from three-point range. Carmelo also added four rebounds and a block.

Portland has lost four out of their last five. Anthony and the Trail Blazers return to action on Thursday at Milwaukee.