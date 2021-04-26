Carney to miss the remainder of the 2021 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse junior Megan Carney will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after tearing her ACL in her left knee in the Orange’s contest against Boston College on April 22.
Carney was named a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award last week after recording 69 points on 49 goals and 20 assists in 13 games this season. She leads the ‘Cuse in goals and ranks second in points. Carney has scored four or more goals in seven games, including a career-high seven goals against Louisville.
The McKinney, Texas native ranks eighth in the nation in points and ninth in goals in the latest NCAA Division I statistics. She is third in the ACC in points (5.31) and goals (3.77) per game.
Carney scored her 100th career goal against the Eagles. She now has 157 career points on 102 goals and 55 assists.
