Carthage drops nail-biter to Cornwall in Class A State Finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Carthage run to a state championship came up just short, falling in the Class A Finals on Friday night at the Carrier Dome to Cornwall 30-27.
It’s the second straight Class A title for the Dragons.
Amin Woods ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the 4th quarter, helping Cornwall to the title.
Carthage wraps up a fantastic season with a record of 11-2.
