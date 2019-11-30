Carthage drops nail-biter to Cornwall in Class A State Finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Carthage run to a state championship came up just short, falling in the Class A Finals on Friday night at the Carrier Dome to Cornwall 30-27.

It’s the second straight Class A title for the Dragons.

Amin Woods ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the 4th quarter, helping Cornwall to the title.

Carthage wraps up a fantastic season with a record of 11-2.