Carthage football advances to Class A State Finals

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Section III Champion Carthage knocked off Canandaigua 16-6 on Friday night at Bragman Stadium to advance to the Class A State Championship.

Fombo Azah scored his 38th rushing touchdown of the season helping the Comets punch their ticket to the state finals.

Carthage will face defending state champion Cornwall (Section IX Champion) on Friday at the Carrier Dome at 3 p.m.

