MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cazenovia Lakers hockey team picked up an 11-0 shutout win over Ontario Bay in the Section III Division I quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jake Owens and Logan Hull both netted hat tricks for the Lakers. Cy McCrink stopped 18 shots to pick up the win in goal.

Cazenovia improves to 17-3 this season. The Lakers will face Baldwinsville in the semifinals on Tuesday night.