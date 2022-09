CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cazenovia Lakers football team picked up a shutout win on Saturday afternoon, defeating Bishop Ludden 21-0.

J.P. Hoak tossed two touchdown passes and added another on the ground helping the Lakers knock off the Gaelic Knights. Jack Byrnes hauled in three catches for 88 yards and two scores for Caz.

Cazenovia (2-0) travels to Solvay next Friday night. Bishop Ludden (1-1) will look to bounce back on the road again next Saturday night at Canastota.