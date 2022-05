SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Luke Boule tossed five scoreless innings, helping CBA shutout Westhill on Tuesday 10-0. Boule allowed just two hits, striking out eight in the win over the Warriors.

Ethan Harris, Zach Mulhern and Jack Landau all drove in two runs for the Brothers.

CBA has won four straight games, outscoring its opponents 53-2 during their winning streak.

The Brothers are now 6-2 this season. Westhill drops to 8-2 on the year.