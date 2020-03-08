CBA boys dethrone defending champ J-D in the Section III Class A boys final

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
CBA boys started the season with a 77-69 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt. Saturday night the Brothers got their revenge, edging the defending Section III Class A champs 63-61 for the Section title.
Dan Anderson scored 23 points, helping CBA to the win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
CBA will play next in the Sub-Regional game against Malone on Wednesday night at C-NS High School.
