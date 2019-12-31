CBA boys edge Henninger for Manny Leone Tournament Title

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA held off a late charge by Henninger and a last-second three to edge the Black Knights 45-42 for the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic Championship.

Dan Anderson was one of three Brothers in double figures, leading the way with 13 points.

CBA has won two straight games, improving to 3-4 on the year. Henninger’s two-game winning streak is snapped, falling to 3-5 this season.

