CBA boys hold off Bishop Ludden in round one of the Holy War

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been over a year since the CBA boys basketball team last lost a game. Thursday afternoon, the visiting Brothers knocked off Bishop Ludden 64-53.

CBA has now won 17 straight games, dating back to last season.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson scored ten of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter for CBA. Sam Haas and Cody Miller both added ten points in the win for the Brothers.

Jarin Beauford paced the Gaelic Knights with 15 points.

CBA improves to 4-0 this season. Bishop Ludden drops to 1-1.

