Sam Haas led the way for the brothers pouring in 16 points, as CBA held off La Salle Academy 42-39.

Colin Kelly added ten points in the win for the Brothers.

CBA will face Henninger in the championship game of the 32nd annual Manny Leone Holiday Classic on Monday night at 7:15 p.m.