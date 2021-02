SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys used a 15-2 run to close out the first half, on their way to a 64-50 win over Nottingham on Saturday.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson and Sam Haas combined for 35 points, helping the Brothers to the win over the Bulldogs.

CBA improves to 2-0 this season.