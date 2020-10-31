CBA boys knock off Tully for their 5th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The CBA boys scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the game, cruising past visiting Tully on Friday afternoon 5-1.
Benito Vlassis scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season in the first half for the Brothers. Sophomore Will Harrigan also added a pair of goals in the win for CBA.
The Brothers have now won five straight games, and are 7-2 this season.
