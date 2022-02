SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA raced out to a 31-16 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back on their way to a 76-65 win over Westhill.

Braeden Burns was one of four Brothers in double figures, leading the way with 24 points. Westhill sophomore Kam Langdon scored a game-high 31 points in the loss.

CBA improves to 12-3 overall. Westhill drops to 13-4 on the season.