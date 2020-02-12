CBA boys lock up OHSL Liberty Central title with win over Bishop Ludden

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time this year the CBA boys handed Bishop Ludden a loss, this time defeating the Gaelic Knights 67-57.

With the win, CBA clinches the OHSL Liberty Central League title.

Dan Anderson led the Brothers, pouring in a game-high 25 points. Monte Johnson paced the Gaelic Knights attack with 15 points in the loss.

CBA improves to 13-6 overall. The Brothers have won eight straight games. Bishop Ludden drops to 16-3 overall this season.

