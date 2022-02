EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys remained perfect in league play, topping Bishop Grimes on the road Wednesday night 88-66.

Braeden Burns and Dan Anderson combined to score 54 points in the Brothers win over the Cobras.

CBA has won four straight games, improving to 15-3 this season. Bishop Grimes drops to 9-8 overall.