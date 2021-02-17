CBA boys race past ESM in high school hoops

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys basketball team won their 16th straight game, dating back to last year, defeating ESM on Tuesday afternoon 71-57.

Nine different players for the Brothers scored, as Dan Anderson and Cody Miller combined for 32 points.

Devin Mascato-Buffaloe led the Spartans with 16 points in the loss.

CBA improves to 3-0 this season with the win over ESM.