CBA boys take down Bishop Grimes for their 6th straight win

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys basketball team seems to be peaking at the right time, as the Brothers defeated Bishop Grimes on Tuesday night 65-58.

Since falling to the Cobras back on January 14th, the Brothers have now won six straight games.

Sam Haas was one of three CBA players in double figures, scoring a team-high 18 points. Ian Denton dropped 20 points in the loss for the Cobras.