SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys raced out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back, cruising past Bishop Ludden 75-57 on Monday night.

11 different players scored for the Brothers in the win over the Gaelic Knights. Braeden Burns led the way for CBA with 25 points. Jaiden Holloman paced Bishop Ludden with a game-high 26 points.

CBA improves to 14-3 this season.