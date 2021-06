SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA locked up the OHSL Liberty Division Title on Wednesday night, defeating Westhill 13-7.

Declan Landers and Chris Adornato paced the Brothers attack with three goals each. Luke Gilmartin added a hat trick for the Warriors in the loss.

CBA ends the regular season with four wins in its last five games. Westhill’s seven-game winning streak is snapped, falling to 10-3.