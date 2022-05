SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two of the top boys lacrosse teams in Section III, CBA edged Westhill 13-11 on Tuesday evening. The loss snapped the Warriors 12-game winning streak.

Dan Anderson paced the Brothers attack with four goals. Andrew Kohlbrenner chipped in three goals and two assists. Westhill’s Luke Gilmartin scored four goals, and added two assists in the loss.

CBA has won five straight, improving to 14-2. Westhill drops to 12-2 on the season.