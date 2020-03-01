CBA girls roll past Whitesboro in the Section III Class A semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Top-seed CBA jumped out to a 19-point half lead and never looked back on their way to a 61-33 win over Whitesboro.

Brooke Jarvis and Leana Heitmann scored 17 points each, helping the Brothers advance to the Section III Class A finals.

CBA will face eight-time defending Section III Champion Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class A Title Game next Saturday at 1 p.m.