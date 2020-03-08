CBA girls upend eight-time defending Section III Class A champ J-D in finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in nine season, there is a new Section III Class A girls champion. CBA knocked off eight-time defending champ Jamesville-DeWitt 45-42 on Saturday in the Class A finals.

CBA senior Emily Hall was named Class A tournament MVP, leading the Brothers attack with 17 points.

Next up for Christian Brothers Academy will be the NYSPHSAA Regional game next Saturday against the winner of Section X and Section II back at OCC.