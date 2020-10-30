CBA girls win their 5th straight game

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA girls ran their unbeaten streak to five straight games Thursday night, defeating Tully 3-1. The loss snapped the Black Knights five-game winning streak.

CBA improves to 6-2 on the season. Tully falls to 6-3.

