CBA girls win their 5th straight game Local Sports Posted: Oct 30, 2020 / 12:22 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 30, 2020 / 12:22 AM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The CBA girls ran their unbeaten streak to five straight games Thursday night, defeating Tully 3-1. The loss snapped the Black Knights five-game winning streak. CBA improves to 6-2 on the season. Tully falls to 6-3.
