SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys lacrosse team picked up a 17-10 win over visiting Tully on Tuesday night.

The Brothers broke open a tight game, outscoring the Black Knights 5-1 in the third quarter.

Andrew Kohlbrenner led the way for CBA, scoring three goals and adding two assists.

Thomas Berry paced the Black Knights attack with five goals.

CBA improves to 4-2 overall. Tully drops to 3-3.