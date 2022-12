NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA/JD hockey team won its third straight game on Thursday night, defeating Oswego 3-2.

With just over six minutes to play in the third period, Gavin Parks scored the game-winning goal on the power play for the Brothers.

CBA/JD (5-1) returns to action on Jan. 4th at home against Cortland/Homer. Oswego (4-5) will look to rebound on Dec. 28th at Auburn.