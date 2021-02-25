CBA/JD hockey holds off Baldwinsville for their 4th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA/JD Brothers ran their winning streak to four straight games, holding off Baldwinsville 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Coliseum.

John Greenwood, Kodi Dotterer, and Nate Christaldi all scored for the Brothers in the win over the Bees.

CBA goalie Joe Salvador made 27 saves as the Brothers improve to 4-3 this season.