CBA/JD opens the Section III postseason with win over Cazenovia

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

CBA/JD opened the Section III Division I postseason Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Cazenovia.

With the game tied at one in the second period, the Brothers would score four unanswered goals.

Cazenovia goalie Cy McCrink stopped 54 shots in the loss.

Section III High School Hockey playoffs got underway tonight. @Buccigross check out this robbery of a goal by @CazenoviaLakers goalie Cy McCrink. One of 54 saves on the night for McCrink. #SCtop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/1PmdNgqyDQ — Mario Sacco (@MarioSaccoNC9) February 19, 2020

CBA/JD advances to the quarterfinals where they will face West Genesee on Friday.

C-NS defeated Liverpool 4-2 in the other Section III Division I first round match-up. The Northstars get defending state champion Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Friday night.