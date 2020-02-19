CBA/JD opens the Section III postseason with win over Cazenovia

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
CBA/JD opened the Section III Division I postseason Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Cazenovia.
With the game tied at one in the second period, the Brothers would score four unanswered goals.
Cazenovia goalie Cy McCrink stopped 54 shots in the loss.
CBA/JD advances to the quarterfinals where they will face West Genesee on Friday.
C-NS defeated Liverpool 4-2 in the other Section III Division I first round match-up. The Northstars get defending state champion Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
