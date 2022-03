SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Ryan Powell’s success on the lacrosse field speaks for itself. At Syracuse, Ryan was a four-time All-American. Now, the Carthage native looks to carry that success over into coaching.

Powell begins his first season as the head coach of CBA boys varsity lacrosse team. He takes over for another former SU great in Ric Beardsley.

CBA opens its season on April 5th at home against West Genesee.