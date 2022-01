SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 34 straight games, cruising past visiting Bishop Grimes on Tuesday 77 to 46.

Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson led the way with 21 points in just three quarters. Braeden Burns chipped in 15 points.

CBA improves to 8-0 this season. Bishop Grimes drops to 4-3 on the year.