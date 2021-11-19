CBA rolls past Union-Endicott to advance to State Semifinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The CBA Brothers rolled past Section IV champion Union-Endicott on Friday night, defeating the Tigers 42-0 in the Class A state quarterfinals.

Dan Anderson scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Brothers. Syair Torrence hauled in two scores, helping CBA to the shutout win over U-E.

The CBA defense was lights out, picking off Union-Endicott quarterback Max Sementelli five times in the first half.

CBA advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals to face Section VI champion Jamestown. That game will be played Friday night at Bragman Stadium in Cicero at 6 p.m.