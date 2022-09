UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Christian Brothers Academy, the defending state champs opened the season on Friday night with a 32-25 win over Shaker at Utica College.

Jordan Rae tossed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Jamier Handford rushed for 80 yards and two scores for the Brothers.

CBA improves to 1-0. The Brothers will hosts Utica Proctor next Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Alibrandi Stadium.