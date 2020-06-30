Central New York strikes out on Minor League Baseball in 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in 1960, professional baseball won’t be played in Syracuse this summer. Tuesday afternoon, the MILB released the following statement, cancelling all minor league baseball this season.

Syracuse, the AAA affiliate of the New York Mets finished a game out of the playoffs in 2019. For the Auburn Doubledays 1981 was the last time they didn’t play professional baseball in the City of Auburn. The Doubledays are the Washington Nationals short-season New York Penn League affiliate.