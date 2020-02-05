Central Square girls defeat Cortland on Coaches vs. Cancer Night

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Tuesday nights win over Cortland was more than just a basketball game to the Central Square girls basketball team.

The Red Hawks picked up a 45-29 win over the Tigers on Coaches vs. Cancer night at Paul V. Moore High School.

Before the game, Central Square honored their girls volleyball coach Julie Winks Daniels. Julie has been undergoing breast cancer treatment since November. SU star Tiana Mangakahia was on hand to take part in the ceremonies.

With the win, Central Square has now won seven straight games.