Chandler Jones graduates from Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones added to his impressive list of accomplishments this past week.



The two-time All-Pro and 2010s NFL All-Decade Team selection graduated from Syracuse University. Jones’ degree in human development and family science (formerly child and family studies) will be conferred virtually Sunday as the University celebrates the Class of 2020 in an online presentation.



Jones, who starred for the Orange from 2009-11, worked remotely to complete his coursework since foregoing his senior season to pursue his professional football career.



“Graduating is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Jones said. “Education is important. It’s important to me. It’s very important to my family and it’s definitely essential. It feels outstanding to be an official Syracuse graduate and a Syracuse alum.”



Selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Jones spent half of his eight-year career in New England before joining the Cardinals in 2016. Since entering the league, no NFL player has more sacks (96) or forced fumbles (27) than Jones does.

He garnered All-Pro First Team recognition in 2017 and 2019 and has been named to three Pro Bowls (2015, 2017, 2019). Jones also has a Super Bowl ring, helping the Patriots to a 28-24 victory over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.



Even with all he’s achieved, Jones said earning his Syracuse diploma ranks at the top of the list.



“It’s something I’m going to cherish forever,” Jones said. “It’s right up there with winning the Super Bowl.”



Chandler is the second member of the Jones family to earn a Syracuse degree. His older brother, Arthur, who spent eight years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins, is also an Orange graduate.



“Syracuse is a very prestigious school and for the Jones family to have two sons graduate from that same university is huge,” Jones said.



Said Jones: “My kids will be able to look at that degree one day and say, ‘My dad graduated from Syracuse University.’