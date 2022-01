CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Chittenango boys raced out to a 15-point lead after one and never looked back, cruising past VVS 71-35.

Alex Moesch led the way for the Bears, scoring a game-high 18 points. Nine different players scored for Chittenango in the win.

Chittenango improves to 13-1 this season. VVS drops to 9-3.