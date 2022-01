MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Chittenango junior Alex Moesch dropped 26 points, helping the Bears knock off Marcellus 65 to 55 on Tuesday night.

Tyrus Kelly chipped in 15 points for the Bears in the win over the Mustangs.

Chittenango improves to 10-0 on the season. Marcellus drops to 7-2.