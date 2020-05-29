Chris McCullough excited to join Boeheim’s Army this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Chris McCullough is the latest addition to an already loaded Boeheim’s Army roster. McCullough, was set to join the team last year but had to miss out on the TBT due to playing professionally in Puerto Rico. This will be McCullough’s first time playing with the Syracuse based alumni team.

🚨BREAKING: Our next roster addition is former first round draft pick Chris McCullough! We’re so excited to have Chris join our team this summer ! 🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/TgSnQ5ubHC — Boeheim's Army (@BoeheimsArmy) May 28, 2020

In 2015, Chris McCullough was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

This years The Basketball Tournament has been cut to 24 teams, and will be played a one host site. A time and location are still to be determined.