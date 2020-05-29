Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Chris McCullough excited to join Boeheim’s Army this summer

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Chris McCullough is the latest addition to an already loaded Boeheim’s Army roster. McCullough, was set to join the team last year but had to miss out on the TBT due to playing professionally in Puerto Rico. This will be McCullough’s first time playing with the Syracuse based alumni team.

In 2015, Chris McCullough was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

This years The Basketball Tournament has been cut to 24 teams, and will be played a one host site. A time and location are still to be determined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected