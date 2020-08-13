Cicero native Joel Farabee scores game-winning goal for Philadelphia

TORONTO, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –
Getting his first start in a Stanley Cup playoff series, Cicero native Joel Farabee rose to the occasion scoring the game-winning goal in the Philadelphia Flyers Game 1 win over Montreal.
With the game tied at one late in the second, Farabee pounced on his own rebound, sliding one past Carey Price.
It was Farabee’s second goal in the last two games.
Philadelphia now leads the Best-of-Seven series 1-0 over Montreal.
Game two between the Flyers and Canadiens is set for Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.
