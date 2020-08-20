Cicero native Joel Farabee scores in Game 5 loss to Montreal

TORONTO, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –

Trailing by a goal in the third period, Cicero native Joel Farabee scored the tying-goal on the power play for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Just 22 seconds later, Montreal would answer as Nick Suzuki struck for the game-winner, helping Montreal to a 5-3 win over Philadelphia in Game 5.

The Flyers still lead the Best-of-Seven series three games to two.

Game Six is slated for Friday night at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.